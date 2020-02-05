CUSTOMERS of mobile network EE are warning others that there is a scam targeting them.
EE customers have received texts saying there is a problem with their bill, but the network provider says these texts are not genuine.
Customer Michael Watson said his wife received one of the texts and alerted EE immediately.
He said: "Do not click on the link. Give EE a call. They are aware of this."
EE has said on its online forum that these messages can be very convincing.
The network advised that if you receive the message to forward it to 7726 and it will be looked into.