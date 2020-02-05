Are you a dog owner? Not according to Peta - you're its guardian. And it's not your pet, it's your companion.
The animal rights organisation has released a list of animal terms it wants to eradicate because, it claims, language 'affects the way we treat' them.
It says the Journal of Animal Ethics' academic paper says words such as 'pet' and 'pests' are derogatory.
Peta has released a set of 'animal-friendly idioms'.
It wants you to say 'cry over spilt silk' instead of 'milk', 'feed two birds with one scone' rather than 'kill two birds with one stone' and 'bring home the bagel' instead of 'bring home the bacon.'
Peta would also like the town of Wool, in Dorset, to change its name.
Here's the list of phrases it wants you to change
Instead of: A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush
Try: An ace in the hand is worth two in the deck
Instead of: Act like an animal
Try: Act like an ogre
Instead of: A feather in your cap
Try: A flower in your cap
Instead of: Ants in your pants
Try: Itches in your britches
Instead of: Back the wrong horse
Try: Back the wrong team
Instead of: Badger
Try: Pester
Instead of: Bats in your belfry
Try: Noodles in your noggin
Instead of: Beat a dead horse
Try: Feed a fed horse
Instead of: Be catty
Try: Backbite
Instead of: Bee in your bonnet
Try: Thorn in your side
Instead of: Be in the doghouse
Try: Be on someone’s bad side
Instead of: Bigger fish to fry
Try: Bigger fish to free
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment