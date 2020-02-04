POLICE have tonight issued three youths with 'directions to leave' after a further outbreak of anti-social behaviour in Acomb.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that the 'dispersal orders,' had been authorised due to the number of calls they had received tonight in the Front Street, Morrison’s and Acomb Library area.
"Contact your children and ask them where they are," they tweeted. "Officers have just issued dispersals to 3."
Earlier, they tweeted that PCSOs (Police Community Support Officers) North and South were working together this evening to tackle antisocial behaviour, patrolling in Front Street, and speaking with shop staff who were pleased to see them.
They also went to Acomb Explore Library, which tweeted: "Thank you to the amazing officers in Acomb looking after us all! You are awesome!"
Police said at the weekend that if children are encountered causing issues, they will be given an order directing them home and their parents will be visited so they can be informed of their child’s behaviour.