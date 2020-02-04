A PENSIONER has been cut free from a car by firefighters after a crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the woman, who is in her 70s, was extricated from a Toyota Yaris after a two-vehicle collision, which happened on the A168 at Marton Cum Grafton, near Boroughbridge, at just after 11am today.
The casualty was then taken to hospital via road ambulance suffering from pelvic and lower back pain,said a spokesperson.
"All other occupants of the vehicles involved were out on arrival and uninjured. Crews used bolt croppers, ratchet straps and crew power at this incident."
