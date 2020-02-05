A YORK company is waiting to decontaminate the infected city hotel room where the only two confirmed coronavirus patients in the UK had been staying.

Bio Decon Group is waiting for the all-clear from Public Health England to begin its work at the StayCity hotel, next to York Barbican.

Andy McMillan, managing director of Bio Decon Group, said his company is the only one in the UK that can tackle the job. He said: “This is massive for York as we are the only company with the TOMI Steramist licence in the UK that can eradicate this virus.

“We are now waiting for Public Health England to release the room and corridor back to StayCity York and we will carry out the decontamination process.

“It’s important that we act quickly and help York as a city.

“We are on high alert and in constant contact with Public Health England in case any more cases occur.”

TOMI Steramist Environmental Solutions is working in Asia to help disinfect areas that have become contaminated.

StayCity York said that a date to begin decontaminating the room is still not confirmed, and the room remains cordoned off.

The York pair who contracted the virus - one of whom is a University of York student - were first seen by health officials on Wednesday last week.

On Friday, it was confirmed that the pair had become the first to test positive for the coronavirus in the UK.