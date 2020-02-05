LUXURY new apartments and riverside townhouses are being unveiled in York this weekend.

Work on transforming the city’s former fire station in Clifford Street into an exclusive residential development has now been completed.

Fire-eaters and fire engines will feature at the launch event of ‘the Old Fire Station’ when the accommodation will be open for viewing on Saturday and Sunday.

The development, which got underway in 2017, has seven apartments and seven townhouses within the setting of the historic building, and adjoining riverside land.

Six of the apartments and five townhouses are available, with prices from £595,000.

The building dates back to 1856 when it was built as Trinity Chapel, before its conversion to a fire station in 1938.

Retaining many original features, including high ceilings and arched windows, the final phase of the development features three new-build townhouses fronting the River Ouse.

The four-bedroom homes, complete with high-spec interiors, balconies and river views, come with a £1.2 million price tag.

Toby Cockcroft is director of Croft Residential, the York agency which is marketing the Old Fire Station development, along with Carter Jonas.

He said: “It’s exciting to see this stunning development reach completion with the addition of the riverside townhouses. There are always plenty of sensitivities around giving a historic building a new lease of life, especially when it is central to the city, as the Old Fire Station has been in York. The Helmsley Group and London Ebor Developments have done a fantastic job and the attention to detail throughout these properties is second to none.”

Ed Stoyle, of Carter Jonas, said: “The original features that have been sympathetically and elegantly retained throughout the development, coupled with the unrivalled views of the both the river and Clifford’s Tower, make these homes a truly unique proposition for the York property market.The city is often cited as one of the UK’s best places to live, and this exceptional scheme is coveted by prospective buyers looking to benefit from the world-class amenities on offer and to live in a piece of the city’s history, in the heart of York.”