A HORDE of Norse academics is set to descend on York during the 36th annual JORVIK Viking Festival.
A series of lectures and talks will explore the concept of a single common European-wide market enjoyed by the Vikings, the remarkable voyage of replica ship The Viking, and the latest discoveries at Trondheim.
The programme of talks has been compiled by Dr Chris Tuckley, head of interpretation for York Archaeological Trust.
He said: “JORVIK Viking Festival is attended by Norse enthusiasts from around the world, from children getting their first taste of Viking culture, to academics who have devoted their lives to learning more about our Scandinavian ancestors, so alongside the colourful hands-on events and presentations, we always host a series of talks and lectures that are accessible to a wide range of people, from enthusiastic amateur historians to leading names in the worlds of archaeology and research.”
Talks for 2020 include a look at fashion and identity in the Viking age.
All the events build up to the Richard Hall Symposium, taking place on Sunday, February 23. The theme for the day’s talks is ‘A Single Market for Goods and Services? Travel and Trade in the Viking World’.
For more details on all the talks and presentations taking place during the 2020 JORVIK Viking Festival, please visit www.jorvikvikingfestival.co.uk