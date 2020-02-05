A PLANNING application has been submitted by English Heritage to revamp York's historic Clifford's Tower.

A public consultation in 2019 showed support for the suggested improvements to the site and now an application has been submitted to City of York Council.

The proposals allow for new internal walkways and a roof deck within the tower, constructed in a way which helps protect the towers historic stonework.

The new features will also help visitors better understand the history of the tower and take advantage of the views of the York skyline.

Andrea Selley, English Heritage’s territory director in the North of England, said: “Clifford’s Tower is one of the most important historic sites in York.

“We believe this is a good solution for the future of Clifford’s Tower, but we want to make sure that everyone agrees.

“I encourage anyone with an interest in the future of Clifford’s Tower to view the plans on the City of York Council website.”

Other changes include new handrails beside the staircase in the mound at the front of the tower and resting points for visitors during the climb.

English Heritage, which cares for more than 400 historic buildings, monuments and sites across the country, held a public consultation between October 2 and December 16 last year, inviting views on four options to improve the tower’s main staircase.

If approved, the proposals would also allow for a new three wheeled vehicle and bench close to the base of the tower’s mound.

This will allow staff to welcome visitors at ground level.

Paul Whiting, head of marketing and communications at Make It York, said: “We welcome the significant investment into Clifford’s Tower to help continue to conserve this iconic piece of York’s built heritage and improve the overall visitor experience.”

The application will now proceed for consideration by City of York Council, which can take up to eight weeks.

Clifford’s Tower crowns the earthwork mound raised by William the Conqueror in 1068.

For centuries it was the keep and chief strong point of York Castle.