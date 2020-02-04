PUPILS from a primary school near York held a special themed day to support an Australian school that was burnt down in the bush fires.

Elvington CE School held the day to support the rebuilding of Clifton Creek Primary School in Victoria, Australia.

The primary school fell victim to the recent bush fires in Australia in December.

Schools across the North of England, in areas such as Cheshire, Merseyside and Cumbria as well as York, have been fundraising to help rebuild Clifton Creek.

The pupils from Elvington raised funds through a non-uniform day which they held last Tuesday (January 28).

As well as this, they also experienced a number of workshops themed around Australia, to help them learn more about the country.

These workshops were cross-curricular and allowed the pupils to also explore the key concepts of caring for the Earth and the impact of a more volatile global climate.

Andrew Buttery, head teacher at Elvington, explained the importance of raising funds for Clifton Creek.

He said: “The community of Clifton Creek has lost so much.

“Through our efforts, I am hoping we can not only accelerate the recovery but let the children and residents know that people on the other side of the world care about their plight.”

The head teacher also praised his pupil’s work.

He went on to say: “We were proud to see our pupils showing such compassion and wanting to make a difference through their actions.”

In total, the 140 children who attend Elvington Primary managed to raise £210.

All of these funds will be donated to the rebuild of Clifton Creek Primary School.