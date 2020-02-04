A York-based finance company has a new name and fresh look.

Metis Funding Solutions is an independent broker that offers flexible funding options, including asset finance, business loans, bridging loans, property finance and invoice finance to the owners of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Director Paula McDermott said: “Launched in 2016 as Metis First, the last four years have seen us gain an enviable reputation in the funding market. We are based in York, but have clients the length and breadth of the country.

“We decided the time was right to refresh our business, hence the new name and new look. Between us, the Metis team has a wealth of experience in the brokerage and advisory sectors, having worked in some of the country’s major funding companies.

“Working closely with banks, asset-based lenders and finance houses we assist start-ups, SME owners and established businesses. We can always find a solution to a firm’s finance issues."