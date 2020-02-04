PUPILS studying at a school near York have placed near the top of a list looking at A-level performance.

The sixth forms with the country's best A-level results have been revealed - and you can check how yours compares with our full results list below. Queen Ethelburga's College, a private school in Thorpe Underwood, near York, was second with 85.7 per cent getting three A-levels at grades AAB or higher.

They were pipped to the post by King's College London Maths School, in Lambeth, where 90 per cent made the grade.

Speaking last year on A-level results day, Queen Ethelberga's Collegiate Principal, Steven Jandrell, said: “I am sure our students are as delighted with these results as we are. They are a reflection of students’ hard work across the board, and the degree to which our staff have inspired and challenged each one of them.

“We instil in our students the Hill Standard – “to be the best that I can with the gifts that I have”- because each of them is unique, special and gifted in their own way. We support this ethos with an innovative and personalised curriculum, extensive co-curricular opportunities and outstanding pastoral care, to help them to grow into resilient, caring and confident young adults who are well equipped for life beyond QE. As they go on to the next step in their educational journey, our students are our greatest ambassadors."

How does your sixth form measure up to these high-fliers? You can search using our tool below - just type in the name of a school, college or local authority and see how they did in 2018-19.

Our table includes the average points score; the average grade; and how many students reached the AAB pass mark.

Use the buttons below to share the tool.