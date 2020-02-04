SCREEN Yorkshire has revealed the impact of its Film Office, which has supported film and TV productions in York and the surrounding area.

Screen Yorkshire is the lead body for supporting and developing the screen industries across Yorkshire and Humber.

Since its Film Office opened for business in November 2018, the team has handled more than 360 film and TV production inquiries and has received wide praise from key industry figures.

As the first port of call for producers looking to film in Yorkshire, and needing specialist advice and help, the Film Office supports international, domestic and regional productions.

Twenty seven high-end TV productions and 14 feature films have filmed in Yorkshire in the last 12 months, generating more than 1,500 days of work for regional crew. Productions supported by the Film Office and filmed locally include the BBC drama Gentleman Jack, the third series of ITV drama Victoria and box office hit Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Gentleman Jack was partly filmed in York, while the city was also the backdrop for scenes in the third series of Victoria.

Meanwhile, some scenes for Hobbs & Shaw were shot at Eggborough Power Station.

The value of filming activity to Yorkshire and the Humber is substantial with budgets for high-end TV dramas and feature films averaging between £10million and £20million per project.

Screen Yorkshire CEO, Sally Joynson, said: “Just do the maths and you’ll understand the scale of the business and the economic clout that comes with it. The Film Office is a critical, expert, component in driving this business to Yorkshire and in its first year alone has demonstrated just how valuable a resource it is.”

Phil Collinson, producer on Gentleman Jack, said: “Screen Yorkshire’s talented bunch are a brilliant mix of local knowledge, passion for the job and intense creativity. We simply couldn’t have made the show in Yorkshire without them.”