A NEW report has praised agencies across York for their improved response to family sexual abuse cases - while raising concerns about services nationwide.

A joint inspection by Ofsted, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and HMI Probation in 2018 found the partnerships between agencies in York have strengthened their awareness and services to tackle child sexual exploitation.

It added that the partnerships have been particularly successful in strengthening the engagement of schools in both safeguarding and early help work, including work to address child sexual abuse.

The report also mentioned that York had a strong, shared commitment to working in a child-focused way and listening to the voices of children and young people.

Meanwhile, the relationships between the various strategic boards in York are established and well understood. This means that the partnership has a strong framework to help focus resources on shared priorities when tackling child sexual abuse.

But it added that staff from different agencies within the children’s ‘front door’ service - set up in 2015 to help children who may be at risk of harm - are still not well joined up and some lack sufficient capacity, and that some children in York wait a long time for specialist assessment and treatment.

Police investigations of child sexual abuse are not always allocated to staff with the appropriate skills and experience to manage them effectively, the report said.

The findings come as inspectors found that other local agencies across the UK are often "woefully ill-equipped to deal with child sex abuse in families, and efforts to prevent abuse are largely absent, while ineffective criminal investigations are, in the worst cases, leaving children at risk”.

Andrew Fellowes, NSPCC Policy Manager, said: “While this report highlights worrying countrywide failures in tackling child sexual abuse in families, it is also clear that there has been hugely positive progress in York.

“Work that includes the successful It’s Not Ok campaign – a partnership between the city’s local authority, its police force and the NSPCC – is helping to change attitudes towards an awful offence that is too often misunderstood.

“But there is more to do across the country and, while reforms to local safeguarding are a step in the right direction, the government needs to give agencies the authority and resources to act where they need to.”

Amanda Spielman, Ofsted’s chief inspector, said the lack of national concern on this issue was "deeply concerning".