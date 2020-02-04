A FRESH opening date for the LNER Community Stadium has not yet been revealed - after the most recent opening date passed without any of the required test events taking place.
The stadium was set to be handed over today (February 4) but none of the three essential test events have happened yet.
A spokesman for GLL - the stadium operators - said more details about when the events will take place will be revealed in the next few weeks.
He said: “GLL are continuing to work with our partners building contractor Buckingham Group and other key stakeholders towards the successful opening of this great new stadium for York.
“We are rearranging the three test events which have to occur to enable a safety certificate to be issued and before the fist game can be played."
“We shall be giving further details of these as soon as we are able in the coming weeks.”
The test events were scheduled to take place in January but stadium bosses confirmed they had been cancelled.
