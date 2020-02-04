POLICE are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage after a pedestrian was allegedly struck by three cars and died on the A64 this morning (February 4).
The collision occurred just before 5am on the westbound carriageway of the A64 next to York Racecourse.
North Yorkshire Police said a blue Nissan Juke, a blue Ford Fiesta and a white Vauxhall Viva collided with a pedestrian, a 40-year-old man from Tadcaster, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.
A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit for drugs, and for driving while unfit through drugs. He remains in custody at this time.
Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the vehicles or the pedestrian in the moments before the crash, or the collision itself, to contact them. They are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage of the incident.
Anyone with any information which could assist the investigation is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask to speak to PC Julie Brown of the Major Collision Investigation Team. They can also email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
Quote reference 12200019865 when passing on information.
