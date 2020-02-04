CINEWORLD is offering couples the chance to recreate an iconic pottery scene from the film ‘Ghost’ at the cinema in York this Valentine’s Day.
Customers who book to see the 1990 blockbuster at a ViP screening this February 14 at 6pm will be able to take part in a couples pottery class before the screening in the cinema’s ViP lounge.
Casey Cohen, head of marketing at Cineworld, said: “We’re inviting people to enjoy a truly unique experience this Valentine’s Day.”
Tickets should be booked in advance and cost £32. They can be booked at: http://www.cineworld.com/vip