A YORK-based digital marketing agency has been fundraising to support the 20th anniversary of World Cancer Day, which is today (February 5).
The team from Tailor-Made Media have been taking part in fundraisers and running in-house events to support research into a cure for cancer.
Samantha Ware, CEO and founder of Tailor-Made Media, said: “All of the team have been affected by Cancer in one way or another, we want to do all that we can to help find a cure and eventually beat this disease.”
Staff at the York-based agency took part in the Tough Mudder challenge in Skipton last year.
The challenge consisted of 13 gruelling obstacle courses, all spread across a muddy 5K run. The team managed to raise a total of £975 for the Cancer Research charity.
The agency also hold a weekly dress down Friday fundraiser all year-round, where staff members can come in casual attire in aid of Cancer Research.
To support the agency’s fundraising, visit: https://bit.ly/2UneSMP