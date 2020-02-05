A SALON in York has been crowned the best in the UK.
UK salon brand, Rush, unveiled its winners at an awards night, celebrating excellence in the industry and highlighting the hard work and dedication from staff in its salons across the country in 2019.
Rush York, in Market Street, won the Retail Salon of the Year award, beating off stiff competition from hundreds of other nominations.
The salon is owned by franchisee Jessica Graville.
Peter Phouli, chief strategic officer and son of founder Andy Phouli, shared his ambitions for the next generation of RUSH to rise up and reach their goals.
He said: “Life is about finding purpose and fulfilment. On behalf of the team, I want to share a long term vision and goal to make RUSH the happiest place to work. You all here are the future of this brand and the next generation. Congratulations to all of you and especially the winners - you should be so very proud.”
