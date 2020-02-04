A NUMBER of anglers in York were disrupted after pollution was discovered near where they fish on the River Ouse earlier this month.

It was reported by around 54 anglers that they had an "horrendous," five hours of trying to fish through what was described as "raw effluent," on January 12.

In most cases, the anglers' lines were struck with toilet paper between the York Motor Boat Club and Bishopthorpe Palace.

The reason behind the pollution still remains unknown. However, the York and District Amalgamation of Anglers have reported the incident to various organisations.

These include the Canal and Rivers Trust, Yorkshire Water, the Environment Agency and the Angling Trust.

So far, they are yet to hear back from them all except the Environment Agency, who have asked for some photos to show the disruption caused by the pollution.

Robert Hutchinson, general secretary at the York and District Amalgamation of Anglers, said: "We want to warn other users of the river, including rowers, bathers, dog walkers and hikers of the dangers of possibly contracting illness from this disgusting mess."

The amalgamation are now encouraging visitors and users of the river to report any similar incidents to the organisations previously mentioned, if they are to encounter any.

Mr Hutchinson went on to say: "If large enough reports as such are made, then the river may get cleaned up."

Mr Hutchinson expressed his concern as the closed season approaches for anglers on the River Ouse from March 15 until June 15.

He expressed his worry that if nothing is done about the situation before that date, then this could only lead to the pollution worsening over the three month period.