AN AWARD winning film will be screened in York accompanied by a live orchestra later this year.
The world premier tour of ‘Joker: Live in Concert’ will feature at York Barbican on Sunday, May 17.
The live orchestra will play Hildur Guðnadóttir’s award-winning score alongside the screening of the Todd Phillip’s ground-breaking film.
Central to the journey Joaquin Phoenix’s character in the film, Arthur Fleck, takes throughout the movie is Guðnadóttir’s BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning and Academy Award-nominated score.
The music from the live orchestra will provide visitors with a new viewing experience for the film.
Hildur Guðnadóttir has been described as The Times as “music to Hollywood’s ear.”
The young composer said: “I’m thrilled to get to see and hear Joker in the cinema with a live orchestra.”
The live orchestra will be led by SENBLA’s Dave Mahoney for the UK tour dates.