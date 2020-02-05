A YORK-based refuse and recycling company is boosting jobs in the city after hitting the £10 million turnover milestone within four years.

Business Waste plans to add 15 new posts to its existing team of 58 in the area and now hopes to increase turnover to £13.5m in the coming year.

The eco-focused company which has offices in Artemis House, Eboracum Way, Heworth Green, provides waste management, disposal and recycling services to commercial clients.

It is one of York's big success stories, going from strength to strength since it was founded in 2015.

Clients include the hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing and financial services sectors in and around major towns throughout the UK.

Managing director David Adams said: “In an uncertain time for businesses up and down the country, we’re continuing to bring in local jobs for our national company."

Born out of the idea of providing companies and organisations with the cheapest available commercial waste contracts, BusinessWaste.co.uk now has more than 12,000 customers creating a turnover of about £10.2m in 2019.

Committed to local employment, the company moved into its second York office due to expansion in 2017, and now has 58 staff, and has provided apprentices for 22 people.

The company has also invested £235,000 on in-house software, designed to give customers the best deal for their waste collections.

“That’s the secret of our success,” said David. “We promise our customers spectacular savings and astonishing reliability on one of the least attractive obligations required of all businesses, and we keep those promises.”

BusinessWaste.co.uk is proud of its green record, having diverted more than 50,000 tonnes of waste from landfill.

“Then there’s the 17 million glass bottles we’ve recycled," said company spokesman Mark Hall. "That’s a lot of glass.”

He added: "Not only do we encourage our customers to join our green commitments, we’ve also been at the sharp end of campaigns to discourage single-use plastics.

"Having a greener business is – in the long term – great for business."

“We’re proud and thrilled of our success story,” said David. “And every new job we create makes us prouder still.”

BusinessWaste.co.uk is committed to reducing wasteful landfill, and works to help companies increase their recycling targets.