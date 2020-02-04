A MAN phoned his ex-girlfriend 111 times in a single day after police had told him not to contact her, York Magistrates Court heard.

Jane Chadwick, prosecuting, said Jamie Ian Lobley was so intent on contacting the woman she had to change her mobile phone to avoid his unwanted texts and calls.

At her request, police officially warned Lobley, 27, not to contact her on August 20.

But he continued to do so, including ringing her 111 times in one day. She did not answer any of the calls.

For Lobley, Emily Calman said it was the first time he had had a relationship breakdown.

"He clearly didn't understand and had no understanding of how to deal with this situation," she said.

Lobley, of Ryemoor Road, Haxby, pleaded guilty to harassing the woman between September 9 and September 29.

The couple had been together for eight years, the court heard.

District judge Adrian Lower told Lobley: "You strike me as a fairly young 27-year-old."

Perhaps because it had been his first relationship, Lobley didn't have the experience or knowhow to handle its breakdown.

"If you and she have gone your separate ways and you accept the relationship is over, then so much the better," the district judge said.

Lobley was fined £200 with a £32 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Mrs Chadwick said none of the messages were threatening.

Some were the defendant "asking to meet up with her and apologising for the messages, saying he was missing her," she said.

Ms Calman said the breakdown had affected his mental health so badly, he had had to be taken to hospital.

"He is extremely remorseful for his behaviour," she said.

His family were standing by him and he had a job.