A POPULAR live show, which was set to return to York in the summer, will no longer be going ahead.

It has been confirmed by SME London and BBC Studios that Countryfile Live show, which was set to be returning to Castle Howard, has been cancelled.

A spokesperson for the Countryfile Live team said: “It is with regret that SME London and BBC Studios have taken the decision to cancel Countryfile Live at Castle Howard between August 6 and 9.

“Countryfile Live relies on the support of exhibitors and sponsors, without whom we are unable to finance the high infrastructure costs and produce an event of the scale and calibre that visitors expect.

“We will continue to explore opportunities to expand Countryfile Live into northern parts of the country in the next few years.”

Despite an attendance of over 50,000 at last year’s event at the stately home near Malton, the level of support from major brands and sponsors for the upcoming show has been “less than anticipated".

SEE tickets will be issuing all group tickets bookings a full refund plus booking fee

All other ticket bookings, including those who booked through Eventim and The Caravan and Motorhome Club, will also receive a full refund plus booking fee.

In addition, bookings from these other websites will receive a guest ticket to attend Countryfile Live at Windsor Great Park. This offer will end on February 28.

All applicable refunds will be processed within five working days for SEE tickets bookings and 14 days for others.

Those looking to receive a refund should go to the relevant booking website and enter their reference number in the code boxes.

The show at Windsor Great Park will be held between August 20 and 23 this year.

For further information, visit: https://bit.ly/31oPFmq

The four-day event last year celebrated Yorkshire’s countryside.