A CHARITY that enhances the health and wellbeing of communities will be the focus of a UK veterinary group’s fundraising efforts in 2020.

VetPartners has named Pets As Therapy (PAT) as its chosen charity for the coming year.

The UK-wide practices and central team, based at its headquarters in York, are planning fundraising events to raise as much money as possible over the next 12 months.

VetPartners senior business development manager, Caroline Queen, who oversees the group’s fundraising efforts, said: "We’re delighted to be supporting Pets As Therapy this year.

"Volunteers and their pets bring joy, comfort and companionship to many individuals, who appreciate being able to touch and stroke a friendly animal.

"Many people benefit from this unique experience and the results are outstanding.

"I’m sure everyone will have great ideas on ways of raising money."

The money raised by VetPartners will support PAT to recruit new volunteers, register them and ultimately set them up with an establishment on the charity’s waiting list.

VetPartners has raised a total of £20,000 for its 2019 chosen charity, Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.