A TEENAGE gang that caused tens of thousands of pounds damage at a city centre flats complex have been told to reform themselves or face jail.

Paul Nicholson, prosecuting, told York Crown Court the youths targeted the Centurion Square set of five apartment blocks on three consecutive nights.

They broke into mailboxes where they tore open envelopes and took key fobs and were caught on camera throwing things out of open windows.

Police caught two brothers climbing out of a window of a ground floor flat and a third teenager inside a flat. Three others were arrested outside the complex.

Judge Simon Hickey said the flats' management company had estimated the gang's actions had cost it £16,500 to repair mailboxes, £50,000 to change its key security system and £10,000 in cleaning costs.

The youths claimed they were looking for money and Christmas cards, the judge said, but breaking into mailboxes was one way of getting hold of people's identity details which could then be used in ID fraud.

York Crown Court heard the Centurion Square complex on Skeldergate has 144 flats, some with permanent residents; others are rented on short term lettings.

All the boys had difficult backgrounds that had led to social services involvement in their lives, and one of them had had 77 different addresses since he went into care ten years earlier.

The judge told four of the gang: "No matter how bad your background, you knew exactly what you were doing."

Only their young age saved them from immediately going behind bars.

He told them: "I am prepared to take a chance" and warned if they didn't do their punishments in full he would resentence them.

Five boys admitted conspiracy to steal at the flats in December 2018.

A 15-year-old boy, who is currently serving a custodial sentence for other offences, will be sentenced next month.

The other four were all given eight-week nightly curfews as well as orders lasting 18 months.

The order for Matthew Fletcher, of Harrogate, now 19, included 30 days' rehabilitative activities and 80 hours' unpaid work.

All the other orders had 18 months' supervision.

His brother Oliver Fletcher, of Harrogate, now 18, had a five-day programme in addition.

A 17-year-old was ordered to do 30 hours' reparation and two eight session programmes.

A second 17-year-old from west York was ordered to do 91 days' specified activities and two eight-session programmes.

A second 15-year-old admitted criminal damage to a wardrobe at an earlier hearing and was given a 12-month conditional discharge.

None of the boys aged 17 or under can be named for legal reasons.