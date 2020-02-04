POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information after a man allegedly shouted racial abuse at a person in York.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the "racially aggravated public order offence" which happened at 10.10am on Monday in the Home Bargain's car park in Clifton Moor.
The force said it "involved a man shouting racial abuse at the victim."
It is now asking for the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, it is appealing for information about the incident and nature of the confrontation.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jordan Kiernan, or email Jordan.kiernan@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200017548.
