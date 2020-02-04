I was Deputy Headteacher of Fulford School from 1985 to 2007, during which time we changed the school uniform, removing the requirement to wear a tie and introducing the school sweatshirt. This was done after consultation with all students. There was an immediate improvement in staff/student relationships. I and all my senior colleagues had previously spent ridiculous amounts of time dealing with infringements to the uniform - ties not correctly knotted, pullovers not quite the correct colour, etc. I think it was one of the most popular policy changes ever made - popular with students, staff and parents.

I hope this is borne in mind when contemplating a return to blazers and ties. There may be unintended consequences in terms of positive attitudes to the school on the part of students and parents.