I was Deputy Headteacher of Fulford School from 1985 to 2007, during which time we changed the school uniform, removing the requirement to wear a tie and introducing the school sweatshirt. This was done after consultation with all students. There was an immediate improvement in staff/student relationships. I and all my senior colleagues had previously spent ridiculous amounts of time dealing with infringements to the uniform - ties not correctly knotted, pullovers not quite the correct colour, etc. I think it was one of the most popular policy changes ever made - popular with students, staff and parents.
I hope this is borne in mind when contemplating a return to blazers and ties. There may be unintended consequences in terms of positive attitudes to the school on the part of students and parents.
Dave Moores,
Palmes Close, Naburn, York