AN OPEN event will be held later this year, to coincide with an annual flourish of thousands of golden daffodils.

Crayke Open Gardens & Village event will be held over a dozen gardens which will all be open to the public.

The gardens will show a range of different plants and planting styles to interest both amateur and skilled gardeners.

These are scattered around the village and will give visitors an insight into Crayke’s topography and history, as well as the opportunity to visit the other displays and exhibitions.

Another of the exhibitions which will be on show is called Weddings through the Ages’.

This will display wedding attire and memorabilia of weddings from different eras.

There will also be an exhibition of recently discovered photographs of Crayke’s bygone days and the findings of the village’s recently commissioned ecology report.

The event will be held on April 18 and 19.

Tickets are priced at £5 and include free parking.

The locations of the gardens which will be opened can be discovered upon arrival at the Crayke Sports Club and Village hall on the day.

For further information, visit: craykepc.org.uk