One small step, one giant leap. Both Apollo 11 and Brexit appear to me like that.
When we joined the Common Market in the 70s, I was in France and my French girlfriend’s father indicated caution over our dealings with Europe. I was in Greece when they, with happy jubilation, joined and I relived the same hesitant feelings of my French past, which history later validated as true.
Apollo was indeed a turning point in human history for the better, and let’s hope Britain will now gain that same optimistic turning point following Brexit.
Like the Apollo missions, Brexit required true grit and determination being played out and ultimately the human spirit being highlighted for what it can achieve, if given enough faith and optimism.
Britain mission control, let’s lock and load and engage to see what we are capable of!
Phil Shepherdson,
Chantry Close,
Woodthorpe, York
A post-Brexit future of soggy fish and chips
As a new day dawns and silvery, sunny fingers tempt us toward those unicorn-frolicked meadows of future prosperity and contentment, I have only one concern. What if this journey follows the path of so many English days out; a couple of hours in heavy traffic, an endless tussle to find a parking place, soggy fish and chips under a dripping amusement arcade awning, and a dispiriting drive back to where we started? If only we had stayed at home and watched ‘A place in the sun’ instead.
Richard D Bowen,
Farrar Street, York
