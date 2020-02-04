THOUSANDS of pounds worth of steak have been stolen in a burglary from a wholesale meat business in York.
North Yorkshire Police is investigating the commercial burglary at York Wholesale Meats on York Business Park, Nether Poppleton, which happened between 9.40pm and 11.40pm on January 23.
The force said it involved a group of people who broke into a container and stole thousands of pounds worth of steak.
It is asking for the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, it is appealing for information about a Vauxhall Vivaro van which was seen around the area during the time of the burglary and any people acting suspiciously.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jordan Kiernan, or email Jordan.kiernan@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12200013265.
