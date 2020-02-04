THREE jackets, each worth hundreds of pounds, have been stolen in a burglary at a house in the Earswick area of York.
North Yorkshire Police said the burglary happened on Earswick Chase between January 25 and January 31.
The offenders broke in at the rear of the property, where the patio door was smashed which set off the alarm, the force added.
It said items that were taken include a Moncler navy blue padded outdoor jacket worth £700, a Moncler navy blue hooded jacket with soft padding inside and a white zip up the middle worth £600, and a Canadian Goose grey bomber-style outdoor jacket with grey hood and black trim on the cuffs worth £550.
The force is appealing for witnesses and information about the burglary.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Lucy Watson.
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12200018072.
Comments are closed on this article.