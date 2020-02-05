A YORK-based digital agency is ringing in its fourth birthday with two new client wins on the back of a successful year.

Zigzag Media, whose offices are at King's Court, Shambles, enjoyed its biggest growth of 57 per cent in 2018-19.

To add to the celebrations, the company was also appointed by Leeds-based The English Studio to manage its digital marketing strategy for its global activity, as well as by a leading conveyancing company to handle its SEO, content and digital PR.

Ryan Roodt, operations director, said: “To end the previous year on such a high was completely unexpected but really got us excited for beginning the new decade with all hands on deck to nurture these two new clients. Both clients have bold plans for 2020 onwards and we’re pleased to be using our expertise to help them achieve their goals.”

Elliot Jones, founder, said: “With ongoing growth in profit since the business was established we’ve decided this year’s goal is to focus on Zigzag’s internal growth.

"We have a number of fantastic clients within our portfolio and we’re keen to expand our offering further to service both existing and new clients. We already have a campaign manager starting in February and hope to make a further two appointments by the end of 2020.”

Zigzag is also working with regional businesses including York St John University, Planet Rail, i-to-i TEFL, Booths, Yorkshire True Grit, and the University of Manchester.