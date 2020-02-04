A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a pedestrian was allegedly struck by three cars and died on the A64 this morning (February 4).

The crash happened near to the Fulford turn off.

North Yorkshire Police was called to the incident shortly before 5am.

The force said a blue Nissan Juke, a blue Ford Fiesta and a white Vauxhall Viva collided with a pedestrian, a 40-year-old man from Tadcaster, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed both ways between the A19 junction and the A1036 to enable emergency services to attend and for officers to conduct a thorough investigation of the scene.

The westbound carriageway was closed until around 11.55am, and the eastbound carriageway until about 10.10am.

North Yorkshire Police said a 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit for drugs, and for driving while unfit through drugs. He remains in custody at this time.