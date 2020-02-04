A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a pedestrian was struck by a car and died on the A64 this morning (February 4).

The crash happened near to the Fulford turn off.

North Yorkshire Police said it was contacted shortly before 5am with a report of a collision between a pedestrian and a car.

The pedestrian, a man in his forties, was pronounced dead at the scene, the force has confirmed.

The road was closed between the A19 junction and the A1036 to enable emergency services to attend and for officers to conduct a thorough investigation of the scene.

The westbound carriageway is expected to be closed until midday. Highways England tweeted at around 10.10am to say the eastbound carriageway had reopened.

North Yorkshire Police said a 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and driving while unfit through drugs. He is currently in police custody.