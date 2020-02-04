MOTORISTS have been facing traffic chaos in and around York this morning (February 4) following a fatal crash on the A64.

The A64 is closed in both directions between the A1036 and the A19 after the collision.

It has been closed since about 5.30am.

Traffic is heavy in both directions on the A64 and is being diverted onto the A1237.

The collision is affecting traffic on routes heading into York, with long tailbacks on the A19, Bishopthorpe Road, Tadcaster Road and Acomb Road.

Queuing traffic on Acomb Road

As a result, bus services have been delayed.

Service update 8:10 - services across York continue to be heavily delayed due to congestion across the city as a result of the closure of the A64. — First York (@FirstYork) 4 February 2020