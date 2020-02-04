UPDATED 10.15AM: the eastbound carriageway is now reopen, but the road remains closed westbound.

THE A64 is closed in both directions after a serious accident this morning.

The road is shut both ways at the Fulford Interchange.

A crash has occurred on the westbound side of the A64 between the A19 and the A1036, however the eastbound is also closed to assist.

It is causing traffic chaos on the A64 in both directions, on the A1237 and on routes heading into York, including the A19.

Highways England tweeted at around 8.30am to say the westbound carriageway is expected to be closed for another three to four hours at least. Police and traffic officers are working to get the eastbound open prior to that but there are currently no timescales.

A long diversion is in place for motorists uisign the A64 eastbound. Drivers are asked to take the A1237 at Askham Bryan and follow this for approximately 12 miles and rejoin the A64 at Hopgrove Roundabout.

For those heading westbound on the A64, the diversion is from Hopgrove Roundabout and then follow the A1237 for around 12 miles, rejoining the A64 at Askham Bryan.

The incident is causing problems for traffic around York.

Police have now said that a man has died in the incident.