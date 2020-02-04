TWO men whose bodies were found on a boat moored on the River Ouse in York may have been the victims of carbon monoxide poisoning, a Coroner has revealed.

The men were named yesterday (Monday) as an inquest opened at New Earswick into their deaths on a boat which was moored to the bank at Dame Judi Dench Walk, upstream of Lendal Bridge and close to the bottom of Museum Gardens.

The tragedy happened exactly two months ago today, on Wednesday, December 4.

They were identified at the hearing as Ronald Vincent Holmes, 60, of Stainburn Avenue, Glasshoughton, Castleford and Stephen Jewitt, 63, of Marsh Lane Gardens, Kellington, Goole.

Coroner John Broadbridge said that both the victims were found unresponsive, on the floor or the cabin and on some stairs respectively, at just after 6.15pm.

He said that in both cases, there was a suspicion of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning and therefore an inquest needed to be held into their deaths.

He adjourned the cases to a future date, which will be fixed later.

Police said at the time of the deaths of the two men that they did not appear to be suspicious, and said that concerns had been raised about them after they had been out of touch with their families.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said fire crews had assisted North Yorkshire Police using ladders and salvage sheets to help preserve the scene, and had subsequently left the incident with the police.

Flowers were later left at the scene in memory of the two men.

An obituary notice later placed in the Pontefract and Castleford Express said that Mr Holmes "went to sleep for the last time on Wednesday 4th December 2019, tragically taken too soon from his heartbroken family".

It continued: “Devoted Husband to Elaine, Dad to Vicky, Grandad to Poppy, Sonny & Lottie. Loving Brother, Uncle and much loved friend to many.”

It said the funeral service was to be held just before Christmas at Pontefract Crematorium, and asked for family flowers only, with donations in lieu of flowers to York Rescue Boat and the RNLI at Seahouses Lifeboat Station, which is in Northumberland.

A notice on a funeral director’s website said Mr Jewitt had "passed away suddenly on the 4th December 2019 aged 63," adding: “He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.”

It said his funeral would also take place just after Christmas at Pontefract Crematorium and asked for donations to the RNLI.

In 2014, two fishermen from Northumberland died as they slept on board their scallop dredger in Whitby harbour as they took an overnight break from fishing.

An investigation found they had lit a gas cooker on their boat in order to keep warm overnight. Advice was subsequently issued to other fishing crews, which warned them to be vigilant.