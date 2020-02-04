A BID for £8.1m to kickstart work on the Castle Gateway scheme will be considered by West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

City of York Council has outlined plans to regenerate the area off Piccadilly - with proposals for a new footbridge across the River Foss, 106 apartments, a park on land behind the Castle Museum and the closure of the Castle Car Park - replacing the parking spaces with a multi-storey to be built at St George’s Field.