A YORK mum whose child nearly died from an infection contracted during birth in 2018, is preparing to run a marathon as a thank you for saving her life.

Samantha May Graham, 32, of Dringhouses, said staff at York Hospital saved her daughter’s life in 2018 when she twice developed meningitis caused by a Group B Strep (GBS) infection - which she says could have been avoided had she taken a simple test while pregnant.

Her daughter, Lola, aged one, spent the first five weeks of her life in hospital but has since made a good recovery and Samantha is running the London marathon for Group B Strep Support.

Samantha has said that had she known what she does now she would have chosen to be tested for Group B Strep during pregnancy and she wants mothers to know they are able to do this.

She said: “I would hate anyone to go through what me and Steve have been through,” she said, “It’s every parent’s worst nightmare.”

She added that she has decided to raise money for the charity, Group B Step charity, because not enough mothers are aware of how helpful the charity can be.

She said: “The hospital was remarkable in caring and supporting me, Lola and Steve. A year on, I have now built up the strength physically and mentally to do my bit. This charity saved my daughters’ life and has been amazingly supportive throughout.

“She is now a happy, healthy 15-month-old little girl, and now I want to give something back by taking on a big challenge like running the London Marathon.

“The donations will be sent direct to the charity, and the money will hopefully make such a difference to the work they can do.”

Samantha said she is up to 14 miles in her training. To sponsor her visit https://bit.ly/31pTc4e.