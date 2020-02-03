TWO men whose bodies were found on a boat moored on the River Ouse in York have been named.

They were Ronald Vincent Holmes, 60, of Stainburn Avenue, Glasshoughton, Castleford and Stephen Jewitt, 63, of Marsh Lane Gardens, Kellington, Goole.

Their bodies were discovered on December 4 on a small boat moored to the bank at Dame Judi Dench Walk, upstream of Lendal Bridge and close to the bottom of the Museum Gardens.

They were identified today as inquests opened into their deaths.

Police said at the time of their deaths that they did not appear to be suspicious, and said that concerns had been raised about two men after they had been out of touch with their families.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said fire crews had assisted North Yorkshire Police using ladders and salvage sheets to help preserve the scene, and had subsequently left the incident with the police.

Flowers were later left at the scene in memory of the two men.