A WOMAN wants to marry the man who punctured her lung and broke two of her ribs, York Crown Court heard.

Nathan Wayne Harman, 26, is currently serving a 12-month prison sentence for pushing her against a kitchen unit, getting on top of her as she lay on the floor and grabbing her by the throat.

Prosecutor Rob Galley told York Crown Court the woman had told police she wanted to resume her relationship with Harman.

Mark Partridge, for Harman, said: "It is clear this couple are reconciled. They have plans to get married."

The woman's mother had introduced herself to him as "Harman's future mother-in-law", he said.

He pleaded for the prison sentence to be suspended so the couple could get the help and advice they needed to stay together.

But Judge Simon Hickey rejected his plea and sent Harman to jail for 12 months.

"I don't sentence on behalf of that young woman," he said.

"I sentence on behalf of women in general. I don't feel for one minute a sentence could be suspended for this sort of behaviour.

"She must have been in immense pain. That must have been obvious".

Harman, of Turner Close, Heworth, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm to the woman and criminal damage to her phone.

Mr Galley said the push into the kitchen unit broke the woman's ribs.

They punctured and collapsed her lung and she had to spend three days in hospital after the assault at 3am on May 5.

The incident began when the woman found messages on Harman's phone and hit him twice.

He then pushed her into the unit.

He had been due to stand trial at York magistrates on charges of assaulting her and sending threatening messages after the kitchen unit incident, but she failed to attend court to give evidence against him and he was formally acquitted.

Mr Partridge said following the assault in May, Harman had stayed with the woman and looked after her until an ambulance arrived.