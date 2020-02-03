POLICE are appealing for private CCTV footage after several thefts from vehicles in a North Yorkshire town.

A number of vehicles were entered on Saturday morning in Harrogate, North Yorkshire Police said.

The incidents occurred on Park Avenue, Westbourne Avenue and in particular the Oval at around 3am to 4am, the force added.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“In particular, we are appealing for information about any private CCTV that may have had any activations during this time.

“It is important to remember to lock your vehicles and remove valuables from them. If you have had anything go missing from your vehicle or your car has been broken into please contact 101.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Joshua Harrison 1657, or email Joshua.Harrison@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200018199 when passing on information.