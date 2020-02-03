A POLICE camera operator received hospital treatment after a motorist allegedly shone a laser pen from their moving vehicle at a safety camera van in North Yorkshire.

It happened at around 11.05am on Friday on the A168 near Dishforth Airfield.

North Yorkshire Police said the camera operator in the van was injured in the incident and subsequently had to attend James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough for treatment.

The force is appealing for witnesses to this incident.

In particular, the force would like to speak to any occupants of vehicles who may have seen the laser pen light from their vehicles when they were travelling either north or southbound on the A168 at that time.

Call TC 1473 Andy Forth on 101 or email him at andrew.forth@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference number 12200017797.