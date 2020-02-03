NORTH Yorkshire’s police, fire and crime commissioner has confirmed major changes to the way complaints and compliments about the county’s police force are handled.

New legislation, The Police (Complaints and Misconduct) Regulations 2020, came into force on Saturday.

This aims to bring greater independence, accountability and improved customer service to the complaints process; reduce bureaucracy and complexity so problems are resolved more quickly; and, encourage individuals to compliment where good service has been provided.

Commissioner Julia Mulligan has given notice that she will be using the powers provided in the new regulations with the new complaints and recognition process beginning on March 2.

The definition of a complaint, determined nationally, will also broaden from ‘any complaint about the conduct of a person serving with the police’ to ‘any expression of dissatisfaction with a force’.

The change will ensure there is an independent process, led by the elected commissioner’s independent team, to ensure fairness for both residents and the police.

The team will be the main point of contact aiming to record, review and resolve complaints in an efficient, rigorous and fair way for all involved.

Where complaints cannot be resolved by the new team, or should the complainant request it, the case will be referred to North Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Department.

Any complaints and compliments currently within the system will continue to a resolution under the existing system.