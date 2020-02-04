THREE new crime-fighting dogs are set to hit the streets of North Yorkshire - sniffing out crime and lending a helping paw to police.
Police dogs Barney, Skye and Mason all passed their exams with flying colours following a four-week training course - and are ready to detect drugs, money and firearms for North Yorkshire Police.
Instructor PC Martin Gayles, who is also a dog handler for the force, shook paws with the three pups to congratulate them and said: “Congratulations to PD’s Barney, Skye and Mason who are our newest recruits hitting the streets of North Yorkshire following their successful drugs, cash and firearms detection course.
“It’s a tough course which involves a lot of commitment by both dogs and their handlers. But their determination and desire to progress and learn resulted in them passing with shining colours.
“I’m very proud to present them with their well-earned licenses to work. Well done pups!”