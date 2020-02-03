NO further coronavirus cases have been confirmed in York over the weekend - City of York Council says.

The council leader has thanked health professionals for their work to respond to the first two cases of coronavirus in the UK - which originated in York.

And Cllr Keith Aspden wished the two people currently being cared for in Newcastle after being diagnosed with the virus a "full recovery".

Cllr Aspden said: "The Department for Health and Social Care has confirmed that there have not been any further confirmed cases over the weekend and the risk from coronavirus to individuals living, working and visiting York remains low.

“We would like to wish the family currently being cared for in Newcastle well for a full recovery.

"I would like to thank them for working with the health professionals, including Public Health England.

“On behalf of the council, I would like to thank all the health professionals, University of York, Make it York, Council staff and others for working with us, and for their thorough response to the two cases of coronavirus.

“In York, we are fortunate to have extremely good and well-tested infection control measures in place, which have been used to respond immediately to the situation.

“I have been in close and regular contact with colleagues from Public Health England and the Department of Health and Social Care, and we will continue to work with specialist services to ensure effective safeguards continue to be in place for the city.

“York remains very much open to residents and visitors from all over the world and I was personally pleased to see so many people enjoy the city’s ice trail this weekend.”