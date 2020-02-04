A HUSBAND will have to pay £701 after he took his wife out for a meal – on top of the restaurant bill.

Christopher Wilson, 46, parked on double yellow lines in York city centre and displayed a disabled person’s blue badge belonging to his mother-in-law.

But she was not with the couple and so he was not entitled to use it, York Magistrates Court heard.

Wilson, of Coulby Newham near Middlesbrough, pleaded guilty by letter to misuse of a blue badge.

He was fined £293, plus £376 costs of the investigation and prosecution by City of York Council him, and a £32 statutory surcharge.

York magistrates heard that Wilson told a council parking enforcement officer he had been panicking when he parked.

They had booked a table at a restaurant but been told it would only be held for a certain length of time.

The couple had set off later than they had planned and didn't know York well.

They feared they wouldn't get to the restaurant in time and they were not sure about the instructions the car's sat nav was providing.

So he had parked the car and they had set off on foot to go to the restaurant.

York magistrates heard a council enforcement officer saw the car parked in Duncombe Place.

He checked with the mother-in-law whether she had been in York.

Although she had initially claimed that she had been in York, by asking further questions, the officer realised she had not been with the couple.

Wilson told the court via his letter that he was remorseful.

The Press understands the restaurant was on Micklegate.