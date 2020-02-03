A FATHER is off the road for 17 months because he was in a hurry to get back to his family for Christmas.

Kathryn Reeve, prosecuting, said police suspected something was wrong they saw Andrew James Robinson, 38, at 2.30am on Christmas Eve.

They thought he was driving too fast on the A19 Doncaster Road into Selby and followed him.

He was one and a half times the legal alcohol limit, York magistrates heard.

Robinson, of Hull Road, York, pleaded guilty to drink driving and was banned from driving for 17 months.

He was also fined £436 with a £43 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Representing himself, he told York magistrates: “I was just conscious of getting home for the kids on Christmas Eve. I know I shouldn’t have done it.”

He said he had been at a Christmas party until 9pm the night before, got to his mother’s house in Hambleton at 10pm and gone to sleep.

Waking at 2am, he had decided to go to his family and set off by car.

Ms Reeve said Robinson pulled into Westbourne Grove, Selby, and turned his headlights off before turning them back on.

A breath test gave a reading of 60 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Robinson said he feared the driving ban could cost him his job at a plant hire company.