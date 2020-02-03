ANOTHER big name has been announced to play a popular open air venue in North Yorkshire.

Kaiser Chiefs have announced a North Yorkshire date as part of Forest Live, the summer concert series presented by Forestry England.

The Leeds group will be coming to Dalby Forest, near Pickering, on Friday, June 26.

Kaiser Chiefs have become one of the most successful British guitar bands of the millennium.

Their unique indie rock sound evolved through revered albums ‘Employment’, ‘Yours Truly, Angry Mob’ and ‘Off With Their Heads’.

The band instantly connected with their generation, led by charismatic frontman Ricky Wilson belting out anthemic hits such as ‘Oh My God’, ‘I Predict A Riot’, ‘Everyday I Love You Less And Less’, ‘Ruby’ and ‘Never Miss A Beat’. Renowned for their explosive live shows, the Forest Live set will feature new material from their latest album release ‘Duck’ and Kaiser Chiefs’ classic hits.

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series held every year by Forestry England. It introduces forests to new audiences in unique, natural woodland arenas around the country.

Over 1.9 million people have attended a Forest Live concert in the last nineteen years.

Going to a Forest Live concert helps look after the nation’s forests sustainably, with income from ticket sales helping to create beautiful places for people to enjoy, wildlife to flourish and trees to grow.

Lead singer Ricky Wilson said, “We’re chuffed to be playing a home county gig in Dalby Forest this Summer.

We last played there in 2016 as part of Forest Live series and it’s an amazing location to perform deep in the woods so we hope you can join us on this escapade.”

Tickets go on sale from 9am this Friday (February 7) from Forestry England box office tel 03000 680400 or buy online: www.forestryengland.uk/music

As previously reported, Will Young and James Morrison will also perform as part of the Forest Live dates this year.

The pair will perform in Dalby on Saturday, June 27 and tickets costing £49.50 (plus £5.95 booking fee) are on sale now.

Will Young has spent much of the last two decades at the forefront of pop, having won the inaugural series of Pop Idol which shot him to national fame. A chart-storming career followed including seven top 5 albums (four reaching the top spot) and four number 1 singles such as ‘Leave Right Now’ and ‘Jealousy’ ensuring his standing as an iconic part of noughties UK pop culture.

With the release of his debut album, ‘Undiscovered’, James Morrison was catapulted into the limelight. The album went on to sell over a million copies with fans being enraptured by the beauty of his once-in-a-generation voice.