RENOVATION works will begin at York train station this week.

Upgrade work will include moving the travel centre, improving the toilets, and the creation of a new first class lounge and two new shops.

A planning application for a branch of M&S Simply Food to open in the station has already been submitted.

Claire Ansley, customer experience director at LNER, said: “We’re delighted to be embarking on the improvement work at the station.

"It will truly transform the station and give visitors a much warmer welcome to the city.

“We have long been asked for a First Class lounge facility, so I’m also really excited that we will be able to welcome business and leisure travellers into a bespoke York lounge by the end of the year.”

The women's toilets will be closed while work is carried out and temporary toilets provided next door to the men's on platform four.

In July a spokesman said the revamp is set to cost in excess of £2 million.

The scheme is completely separate to a project to transform the area outside the station and demolish Queen Street bridge, which was submitted by City of York Council earlier this year.